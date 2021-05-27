Mideastern Conference announces girls soccer All-MEC teams and awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard High School senior Summer Beelsey highlighted the MEC Girls Soccer all-conference selections on Wednesday being named the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year.

She was a key piece to the Vikings success in 2021, helping her team to a (15-2-1) record.

The MEC Coach of the Year award was shared this season been Hoggard’s Justin Schatz and Ashley head coach Eric Graf. Both of those teams made a deep run in the Class 4A State Playoffs.

The West Brunswick Trojans took home the Team Sportsmanship award.

Below, is a complete list of the all-conference selections and end of year award winners.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Summer Beesley, Hoggard

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Schatz, Hoggard & Eric Graf, Ashley

TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: West Brunswick

FIRST TEAM

Summer Beesley, Hoggard

Daysha Chaney, North Brunswick

Taylor Chism, Laney

Alexia Collins, South Brunswick

Isabella Ellison, New Hanover

McKenna Gardner, Ashley

Ella Johnson, Hoggard

Ainsley Norr, Hoggard

Cambria Oldham, South Brunswick

Margaret “Maggie” Roepke, Ashley

Chloe Wright, Laney

SECOND TEAM

Ava Cerra, Ashley

Reilly Johnson, Hoggard

Avery Lemley, Hoggard

Charly Oldham, South Brunswick

Emma Pacheco, Hoggard

Hunter Pender, South Brunswick

Allison Phillips, Ashley

Isabella Serrano, West Brunswick

Bella Steiner, Hoggard

Kalee Wiltshire, North Brunswick

Ellie Zimmerman, Ashley

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Maleah Bainer, Kyla “KR” Stewart, Mackenzie Farr, Mackenzie Milliman, Hailey Frazier,

Sophie Morvil, Isabella Murray, Megan Philbin

Hoggard: Allie Fox, Riley Manning, Lillian Smiley, Avery Barr, Talia Porzio, Sophie Southerland, Molly Phelps

Laney: Brynn Arne, Emily Beckman, Racheal McGrath

Topsail: Isabel Marshburn, Myla West, Megan Dolan

West Brunswick: Skaya Mokma