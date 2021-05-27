Mideastern Conference announces girls soccer All-MEC teams and awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard High School senior Summer Beelsey highlighted the MEC Girls Soccer all-conference selections on Wednesday being named the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year.
She was a key piece to the Vikings success in 2021, helping her team to a (15-2-1) record.
The MEC Coach of the Year award was shared this season been Hoggard’s Justin Schatz and Ashley head coach Eric Graf. Both of those teams made a deep run in the Class 4A State Playoffs.
The West Brunswick Trojans took home the Team Sportsmanship award.
Below, is a complete list of the all-conference selections and end of year award winners.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Summer Beesley, Hoggard
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Justin Schatz, Hoggard & Eric Graf, Ashley
TEAM SPORTSMANSHIP: West Brunswick
FIRST TEAM
Summer Beesley, Hoggard
Daysha Chaney, North Brunswick
Taylor Chism, Laney
Alexia Collins, South Brunswick
Isabella Ellison, New Hanover
McKenna Gardner, Ashley
Ella Johnson, Hoggard
Ainsley Norr, Hoggard
Cambria Oldham, South Brunswick
Margaret “Maggie” Roepke, Ashley
Chloe Wright, Laney
SECOND TEAM
Ava Cerra, Ashley
Reilly Johnson, Hoggard
Avery Lemley, Hoggard
Charly Oldham, South Brunswick
Emma Pacheco, Hoggard
Hunter Pender, South Brunswick
Allison Phillips, Ashley
Isabella Serrano, West Brunswick
Bella Steiner, Hoggard
Kalee Wiltshire, North Brunswick
Ellie Zimmerman, Ashley
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Maleah Bainer, Kyla “KR” Stewart, Mackenzie Farr, Mackenzie Milliman, Hailey Frazier,
Sophie Morvil, Isabella Murray, Megan Philbin
Hoggard: Allie Fox, Riley Manning, Lillian Smiley, Avery Barr, Talia Porzio, Sophie Southerland, Molly Phelps
Laney: Brynn Arne, Emily Beckman, Racheal McGrath
Topsail: Isabel Marshburn, Myla West, Megan Dolan
West Brunswick: Skaya Mokma