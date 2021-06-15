Former police chief accused of stealing funds from cancer patient’s family

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey, first arrested in April, is facing additional charges.

According to Ashley Bullard with the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, Spivey is accused of embezzling funds meant for the family of a boy battling cancer.

- Advertisement -

Spivey allegedly took $8,000 intended for the family of Philip Tanner Buffkin, who died of leukemia in 2019.

Spivey also allegedly stole and sold five guns from the Chadbourn Police Department between 2019 and 2021.

He now faces several new charges:

4 counts forgery of deeds or wills

4 counts willful failure to discharge duties

4 counts obstructing justice

1 count embezzlement

1 count obtaining property by false pretenses

1 count larceny by employee

1 count felony larceny

1 count felony conversion

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.