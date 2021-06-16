South Topsail Elementary School teacher wins WWAY’s ‘Teacher of the School Year’ contest

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is pleased to announce the winner of our ‘Teacher of the School Year’ contest.

During the 2020-2021 school year, WWAY introduced viewers to 27 exceptional teachers across the Cape Fear. We combed through hundreds of nominations to select educators who went above and beyond in the classroom to provide engaging instruction for students.

Our partners in this initiative was Down East Heating and Air Conditioning. Each week, we presented each teacher with a $100 Staples gift card.

When our last ‘Teacher of the Week’ segment aired Tuesday, June 8, we opened up our online contest encouraging viewers to cast a vote for their favorite teacher featured this school year. The top vote getter received a $200 gift card. Voting ended at midnight on June 14, and we received more than 1,300 votes.

Our top vote getter was Hollie Humphreys, a first grade teacher at South Topsail Elementary School. She received 130 total votes.

Last fall, a WWAY viewer nominated Humphreys for ‘Teacher of the Week’ noting among other things her calm demeanor and intentional instruction.

When we visited the Pender County school in December, Principal Jennifer Angel told us Humphreys sets high expectations for her students. (Click here to read our original story about Humphreys.)

Humphreys has taught kindergarten and first grade for more than 20 years.

“When I find one of my former students has made great achievements, it makes me so proud because I know they started with me and I hope that I made some sort of impact on them,” Humphreys said.

The teacher who came in second place in our contest was Daja White, a math teacher at Leland Middle School. Cheryl Toney-Jones came in third place. She retired earlier this year from Holly Tree Elementary School in New Hanover County.

Congratulations to our winner and each of the teachers featured this school year. With the pandemic, we know it was an especially difficult year. WWAY is extremely grateful for all of our teachers across the Cape Fear.

Click here to see videos about each of our featured teachers or go to the “Contests” section on WWAYTV3.com.