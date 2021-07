WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is still looking for a missing woman.

35-year-old Jessica Anne Myers has been missing since Tuesday.

Myers was last seen on Market St. getting into a white Lexus sedan wearing a crop top and blue yoga pants.

Myers is 5’10”, 140 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is please dial 911.