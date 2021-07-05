CFPUA reminding customers to use water wisely

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Need to water your lawn or outdoor plants? The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) is reminding customers to conserve water as water consumption continues to trend above average.

Despite recent rains, a voluntary water conservation advisory remains in place for all CFPUA customers. The Utility says usage is nearly 7 percent higher than for the same period in 2020.

Although New Hanover County is no longer under drought conditions as of June 29, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor of North Carolina, drought conditions remain across much of the Cape Fear River basin.

The Cape Fear River is the raw water source for approximately 80 percent of customers served by CFPUA.

According to CFPUA, the most effective way to conserve water is to schedule and limit irrigation. Lawns need an average of just one inch of water per week – including rainfall – to remain healthy.

They’re also recommending that customers irrigate only between midnight and 6 a.m. and on the following days, according to the street address:

Mondays: No watering.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays: Homes with odd-numbered addresses (e.g., 201 Main St.) may irrigate.

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays: Homes with even-numbered addresses (e.g., 202 Main St.) may irrigate.

You can find additional water conservation tips at CFPUA.org/Conserve.