Using bullets like fingerprints: How South Carolina is using tech to ID guns used in crimes

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a year later, Jay Gibson is still trying to find his son’s killer.

“He was taken from us,” Gibson said. “And that was the toughest phone call I ever got in my life. When you lose your son or child, you lose your future.”

- Advertisement -

Shawn Gibson was shot and killed in March 2020 on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. His father describes him as a loving dad who had a 5-month-old daughter at the time.

“She’ll never get to see her father again,” Jay Gibson said. “He would always make you smile. He was always joking and cutting up. He was a very hard worker.”

Read more here….