“This is just the beginning” Highsmiths hope to build legacy of giving back to the community

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — In the first every Alex Highsmith Family Foundation camp at Ashley High School, hundreds of kids showed up to sharped their skills and meet an NFL linebacker.

While that seems like an exciting day for almost any kid, it seems the person having the most fun was the man who put on the camp.

“This day was about them,” said Alex Highsmith about the kids attending his camp. “Seeing the smiles on their face and getting to serve them. I had a bunch of my Charlotte team mates come out here so it was a blessing. It is very humbling to know that those kids look up to me. It’s inspirational. So I want to do whatever I can to be a good role model and be an inspiration to them,” said Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith says his father was a big reason for this camp taking place. Sam Highsmith was the first assistant principle at Ashley and has been an educator there for years.

“This community helped raise (Alex). The teachers the coaches, our family, we are all a part of this,” said Sam Highsmith. Many sponsors within the community helped pay for underprivileged kids to go to camp.

“My dad has played a huge part in my life. He has been so supportive of me. I have the best dad in the world and that is without a doubt,” said Alex Highsmith.

The Highsmiths say part of their goal is to eventually build an athletic training facility for Ashley.

“Wilmington holds a special place in my heart. This is just the beginning. We are just getting started. This foundation is not about me, it’s about others,” said Alex.