Charges dismissed against two murder suspects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Murder charges have been dismissed against two men arrested in a deadly shooting on Princess Place Drive last year.

Based on a statement from a witness, Wilmington Police arrested Hykeem Durant and Dashon Davis in January for the October 5 murder of Charles Bernard Ross, Jr.

Ross, Jr. was shot outside his home at 4111 Princess Place Drive. He was transported to NHRMC where he died during surgery.

Both suspects were originally charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Late Thursday, the district attorney’s office said it received an affidavit of this witness recanting his testimony.

“The State now has insufficient evidence to move forward with these charges and dismissals were filed earlier today. We will remain open to any additional information coming forward in this investigation.”