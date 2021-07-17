Expo held in Pender County to inform residents how to prepare for a disaster

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A disaster expo in Pender County was held Saturday to prepare residents for any hurricanes or other natural disasters that may strike the Cape Fear this year.

Several different organizations turned out to help people get their kits ready before any disaster happens.

- Advertisement -

Those who turned out spoke with experts on hand and took home papers with ways to prepare.

Project coordinator Michelle Green says she was pleased with the good turnout, despite this being the first event of its kind in the area.

“I would say they’re thrilled,” Green said. “I’m first of all thrilled that they came out, I was happy with that. But yes, they’re thrilled. They’re leaving with bags of stuff and good information.”

Green says they plan to make this an annual event to continue educating the public.