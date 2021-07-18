UPDATE: Widespread Panic’s Sunday show delayed for weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Widespread Panic is set to play the last of three shows in Wilmington Sunday night, but the final performance is being delayed due to weather concerns.

UPDATE: A tweet from Live Oak Bank Pavilion at 7:33 p.m. says doors will open shortly.

Attention Widespread Panic fans: We will be opening doors shortly. Please make your way to the entry gates. Have your mobile tickets downloaded and accessible prior to your arrival to expedite entry. pic.twitter.com/dECihuiuHj — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (@LiveOakBankPav) July 18, 2021

According to tweets from the band and the venue, opening doors is being pushed back to an unspecified time.

Attention Widespread Panic fans. Due to incoming weather, we’re delaying our doors for tonight’s show. Please stay tuned to our social channels for details as we go. pic.twitter.com/2QNmeCMeA3 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (@LiveOakBankPav) July 18, 2021

You can check Live Oak Bank Pavilion’s Twitter account for updates.