UPDATE: Widespread Panic’s Sunday show delayed for weather

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Widespread Panic is set to play the last of three shows in Wilmington Sunday night, but the final performance is being delayed due to weather concerns.

UPDATE: A tweet from Live Oak Bank Pavilion at 7:33 p.m. says doors will open shortly.

According to tweets from the band and the venue, opening doors is being pushed back to an unspecified time.

You can check Live Oak Bank Pavilion’s Twitter account for updates.