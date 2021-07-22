Portuguese man o’ war spotted in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue wants to remind the public what it means when you see a purple flag on the beach.

A purple flag means there is dangerous marine life present in the water.

- Advertisement -

Ocean Rescue Captain Tony Wallace says they recently flew the flag because there were several jellyfish stings and Portuguese man o’ war sightings.

“We had an abundance of jellyfish and man o’ wars out on the beach and a lot of people were getting stung, so we went ahead and just flew the purple flag just to let everybody know that there was a marine life out there that was a hazard,” Wallace said.

Wallace says luckily no one reported being stung by a man o’ war.