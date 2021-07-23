Rose Hill man buys gas, hot dog and winning lottery ticket worth $200,000

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Rose Hill man won big in the NC Education Lottery after purchasing gas, a hot dog and some lottery tickets.
Samson Wooten went to the Friendly Mart off N.C. 41 in Chinquapin on Tuesday.
“I ran out of gas for my mower,” Wooten said. “So, I went to the store to get some gas and while I was in the store I grabbed a hot dog and some tickets.”
He scratched all three of the tickets in the store and all three were winners.
“I got a five and a ten,” he said.
After scratching his Ruby Mine 9X ticket and seeing the amount, Samson said his mouth dropped.
The winning prize amount was $200,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
Wooten buys and sells livestock. He plans to buy himself another dual rear-wheel truck for work and invest the rest.
“I have always said that if I’m ever blessed with a lump sum of money I would invest it,” he said.
The $5 game he played launched in June with four $200,000 top prizes. Two of those top prizes remain to be won.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. You can see how the lottery has made a difference in every county in the state by visiting www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.