Pender County man convicted for 2019 murder in Ivanhoe

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury found a Pender County man guilty of murder on Wednesday in a 2019 shooting death.

According to Samantha Dooies with the Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Jamie Coleman was found guilty of first degree murder for the death of Dakota Ontaria Moore, Jr., 30, of Harrells.

On April 21, 2019, around 12:30 a.m. a 911 call was received from 3460 Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe reporting shots fired and that two persons had been injured.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people dead. The two deceased individuals are Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne and Dakota Ontaria Moore, Jr.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office officials say originally one suspect, 36-year-old Eric Jamel Pigford of Burgaw, had been arrested and is charged with First Degree Murder.

Warrants were outstanding for Jamie Dante Coleman, 31, of Atkinson for First Degree Murder.

Captain James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Coleman later turned himself in to the Pender County Sheriff’s office.

District Attorney Ben David said Coleman is the brother of victim Marcus Lamont Coleman.

Dooies said Coleman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dooies said Dakota Ontaria Moore, Jr. shot Marcus Lamont Coleman.

Pigford has not gone to trial for his charges yet, but has another court date on August 13.