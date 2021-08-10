Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Astronomers say Wednesday night’s meteor shower will be spectacular. Although the Perseid Meteor shower has occurred since July 17, it will peak on late Wednesday.

It is known for its fast-moving and bright meteors with occasional fireballs. The Perseid Meteor shower, named for the constellation Perseus, where meteors appear to be radiating from, will be more visible looking north.

The radiant point rises around sunset and reaches its highest point in the sky around sunrise. So, the best time to look is between 1.5 and 2.5 hours before sunrise, when the sky is dark.

