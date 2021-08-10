U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to hold boating safety course in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If you operate a boat or any other watercraft, one of the best ways to protect yourself on the water is by taking a boating safety class.

In 2020, there was a 25% increase in boating accidents and boating accident deaths and injuries throughout the U.S.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Auxiliary plans to hold a boating safety course this weekend in Oak Island. Its geared for boaters of all levels and satisfies state boating education requirements.

NC Law requires operators of vessels with 10HP motor or greater and born after 1987 to attend a boating safety course.

Taught by certified USCG Auxiliary instructors, the USCG Boating America course applies to all recreational watercraft including powerboats, PWCs, sailboats and paddle craft.

“The course covers general information about boats and maintenance, preparing for safe and enjoyable outings, navigation rules and aids to navigation, guidelines for operating your boat or PWC safely, what to do in case of boating emergencies, and state-specific laws and regulations you must follow,” said USCG Auxiliary Public Affairs Officer Rich O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says there’s a correlation between those who have and have not taken a boating safety class.

“In 2020, USCG data showed that 77% of boating accident deaths occurred on boats where the operator had no record of boating safety training,” he said.

The course will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the 801 Ocean Events Center located at 801 Ocean Drive, Oak Island.

The course fee is $35 per person, or $30 for two or more attendees. You may pay by cash or check at the door, but credit cards are not accepted. Seating is limited. To register, email CGAuxSafeBoating@ec.rr.com or go to their website.