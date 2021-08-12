No charges filed in Monkey Junction construction site shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — No on will be charged in the shooting at a home construction site in Monkey Junction.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 5000 block of Garrett Lea Park in The Villages at Mott’s Landing community.

The shooting happened when the man who pulled the trigger was on the phone with 911.

“I’m about to shoot him, because he keeps threatening me,” the caller said.

The sheriff’s office said Mairena was charging the the caller when the shooting happened.

“He’s a big dude. He’s a lot bigger than I am and I just thought, here comes my head fixing to be pummeled into the concrete…” the caller told 911. “So when he came close, I had no choice.”

When deputies arrived they detained the shooter and found Edwin Cristino Briceno Mairena shot in the neck.

Deputies say Mairena was acting erratic and verbally combative with other construction workers throughout the day and was also verbally and physically combative with deputies and EMS as they tried to render aid.

Mairena was transported to NHRMC.

The sheriff’s office says after investigating all of the evidence and consulting with the DA’s office the shooter is not being charged with any crime.