Whiteville Wolfpack see high ceiling for 2021, hope for a state title run

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.

But Coach Jarret Price says that’s not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.

“I have high expectations for them. and hope we can do well in our conference and make a run in the playoffs,” said Price. “Our kids know our goals are always county, conference and state championships.”

The team is old school, running a winged-T offense. Behind a solid offensive line led by senior Levi Herring and skill players like Shaheem Shipman, they hope they can outscore any other 2A team in North Carolina.

“I mean I feel we can win state with this team right here,” said Herring. “We have really athletic skill players like Zion he’s our QB can run the ball pass the ball do about anything you ask him to do. Running backs half backs full back — they are really good at what they do.”

The team’s defense is led by outside line backer Daejuan Thompson, who is committed to play football for the other Wolfpack, N.C. State.