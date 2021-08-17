eyJpZCI6IjIxNjI3NjYzNTAxIiwibmV0d29ya0NvZGUiOiIxMDc5OTQ3IiwiZWZmZWN0aXZlUm9vdEFkVW5pdElkIjoiMTU2MjY3IiwibmFtZSI6IldXRV8zMjBYNTAiLCJwYXJlbnRQYXRoIjp7ImlkIjoiMTU2MjY3IiwibmFtZSI6ImNhLXB1Yi0wODkyMTI0MTkwOTI4NzgxIiwiYWRVbml0Q29kZSI6ImNhLXB1Yi0wODkyMTI0MTkwOTI4NzgxIn0sImFkVW5pdENvZGUiOiJXV0VfMzIwWDUwIiwiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiJXaWxtaW5ndG9uIFdlZGRpbmcgRXhwbyAzMjB4NTAiLCJpc0ZsdWlkIjpmYWxzZSwiaXNOYXRpdmUiOmZhbHNlLCJhZFVuaXRTaXplcyI6eyJzaXplIjp7IndpZHRoIjoiMzIwIiwiaGVpZ2h0IjoiNTAiLCJpc0FzcGVjdFJhdGlvIjoiZmFsc2UifSwiZW52aXJvbm1lbnRUeXBlIjoiQlJPV1NFUiIsImZ1bGxEaXNwbGF5U3RyaW5nIjoiMzIweDUwIn19
Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium

Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium

By
WWAY News
-
0
Bank of America Stadium (Photo: James Willamor / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers say masks will be required for everyone in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium in accordance with the upcoming City of Charlotte indoor mask guidelines.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Officials say masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths.

Read more here.

