Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers say masks will be required for everyone in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium in accordance with the upcoming City of Charlotte indoor mask guidelines.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Officials say masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths.

