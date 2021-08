WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within New Hanover High School’s football program, according to Athletic Director Chris Haney and head coach Dylan Dimock.

As a result, Friday’s Game 1 against New Bern has been cancelled. At this point, Game 2 still on track for next Friday.

