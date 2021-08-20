Ready, aim, fire ants: Why the irritating insects are intruding in North Carolina

(STARNEWS) — They are small, equipped with a nasty reputation, hard to contain, and pack a potent bite.

And now, after being rather stationary in recent years, the invasive invaders are back on the march.

Since first reaching North Carolina soil in Brunswick County in 1957, the fire ants’ colonization of the Tar Heel State has been all but unstoppable.

Now, climate change is giving them another leg up, prompting state officials to worry about whether fire ants will be able to soon survive in higher elevations thought beyond the available habitat of the warm-loving insects.

