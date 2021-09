McMaster says he will fight Biden ‘to the gates of hell’ after vaccine mandate speech

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he will fight President Joe Biden and radical democrats “to the gates of hell” after Biden gave a speech announcing new vaccine mandates.

McMaster said the American Dream “has turned into a nightmare” under Biden and radical democrats.

- Advertisement -

“They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad,” McMaster said in a tweet.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” he added.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said his staff has started to look into the law and its legal standing.

Read more here.