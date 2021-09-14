Wishes at Waterman’s bartending event to benefit Make-A-Wish Eastern NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hot-shots from the real estate and mortgage industries in the Wilmington area will try their hand at pouring drinks, and raising money Sept. 16 at the third Wishes at Waterman’s Celebrity Bartending event.

All proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Eastern NC, a non-profit dedicated to making wishes come true for local children suffering from a life-threatening illness or condition.

Sea Coast Realty’s Barbara Pugh, one of the organizers, says bartenders already have raised more than $40,000 prior to the start of the event.

The goal is $50,000, and she thinks this group can meet or exceed that.

Tips will be accepted at the event, and a link to the event fundraising pages can be found here.

Former Carolina Hurricanes Goalie Cam Ward will make a special appearance as a celebrity bartender.

Wishes at Waterman’s runs from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sept. 16 at Waterman’s Brewing Co., 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington, NC.