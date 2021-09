CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Chadbourn triple shooting.

CCSO says 19-year-old Julius Armani Miller was found dead in 500 block of Dessie Road on Sept. 14.

Two others were also injured during the shooting.

No one has arrested in connection to the case. If you know any information, contact Columbus County Sheriff Office at (910) 640-6629.