UNCW student left brain dead from COVID complications, mom says

WILMINGTON, NC (WTVD) — Tyler Gilreath, 20, thought that if he got COVID-19, he could beat it.

But his mom said Monday that the young University of North Carolina Wilmington student was brain dead from complications of the virus, soon to be taken off life support.

- Advertisement -

Gilreath, from Cary, contracted COVID-19 last month.

His mother, Tamra Demello, is still trying to process it.

“This is just such a devastating shock,” she said. “It’ll just leave such a hole in our heart forever that can never be filled.”

The junior at UNCW was healthy and had no underlying medical conditions.

Demello said she tried over the summer to convince Gilreath to get vaccinated, but he was “stubborn as hell.”

She said he finally agreed to do it when he got to school.

Read more here.