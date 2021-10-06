Several NC students suspended after protesting alleged sex assault involving football player

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Several Olympic High School student-athletes have been suspended after protesting a sexual assault allegation involving a football player at the school.

According to a CMS source, the student was allowed to play in a school football game after being arrested over the summer for a sex assault that happened off campus.

Channel 9 was there last Friday as dozens of students walked out of Olympic High School in southwest Charlotte chanting “we’re not leaving” and “lock him up.”

Girls’ volleyball team member Serenity Simpson told Channel 9 she and several other members of the team were among the students protesting the decision to let the student play in a game even while he was wearing an ankle monitor for a sexual assault charge.

Three days after the walk out, Serenity said her coach told her and other volleyball team members that some of them would be benched for participating in the protest. Rather than take the suspension, Serenity said she quit on the spot because she believes the discipline sets a double standard.

