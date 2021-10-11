Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson condemns LGBTQ books, doubles down on ‘filth’ comment

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — LGBTQ leaders are planning to hold a news conference outside the lieutenant governor’s office on Monday at 5 p.m.

The announcement comes in response to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s speech at a church that surfaced online where he described teaching sexuality, including transgenderism and homosexuality, in schools as “filth.”

- Advertisement -

Robinson’s words angered many in the gay community and faith leaders plan to lay out three demands at the news conference.

The ACLU and Equality NC have been invited to attend the news conference.

In an interview with ABC11, Robinson stood by his remarks.

“We are not talking about the fight for equality and if those people want to challenge me on that, that’s fine,” he said. “What I’m talking about are intimate details and yes, there is material out there that shares intimate details about homosexuality, about sexuality in general, to our students. That has got to stop.”

Robinson also posted a video on his Facebook page releasing what he says is evidence of the materials he’s talking about that are being taught in schools.

Read more here.