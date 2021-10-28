UNSOLVED: Husband, wife arrested after Nags Heads Police use DNA in 1991 case

NAGS HEAD, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on a cold case in North Carolina we told you about in WWAY’s unsolved series.

A couple is charged with concealing the birth of a child whose remains were found in the trash in 1991 in the Outer Banks.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week in unsolved, we told you about a group of retired and active law enforcement in the state who volunteer to help solve crime known as the Carolinas Cold Case Coalition.

That story first aired in 2019. At the time, Carolinas Cold Case Coalition founder Joe Kennedy gave us an example of one way they can help law enforcement agencies.

“We had the city of Nags Head come to us. You know it’s a smaller agency you know out on the Outer Banks and they needed some DNA testing, some funding for DNA testing on a horrendous case where a young baby was abandoned and killed and we were able to get them some funding for that,” Kennedy said in 2019.

Now, two years later, DNA has led police to Scott Poole, 54, And his wife, Robin Byrum, 51. They are charged with concealing the birth of a child whose remains were found in the trash in 1991.

According to our affiliate WTKR, Police in Nags Head could not tell the baby’s gender due to decomposition, but they saved a rib from the body and sent it to a lab in 2019.

Police say Poole and Byrum could face additional charges.

The Carolinas Cold Case Coalition is very clear that they do not take credit for solving the case or any of the cases they help with and that the hard work was done over many years by the Nags Head Police Department and other agencies. Kennedy said Nags Head police officers worked hard to keep this case active and make this arrest.

Nags Head Police Chief Phil Chief Webster said the original cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. The circumstances leading up to the infant’s death, however, remain under investigation.