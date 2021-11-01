Authorities place restraining order on Whiteville apartment complex over crime concerns

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A temporary restraining order has been filed against the property owners at Sandy Ridge Apartments in Whiteville.

It was filed in conjunction with the state Alcohol Law Enforcement agency, the Whiteville Police Department, and the District Attorney’s office.

This move was in response to crime at the complex. Most recently, a shooting that ended in the death of one man last week.

The hearing for the restraining order is set for Friday morning. Following the hearing, DA Jon David is expected to share a statement.

After last week’s shooting, David released the following statement:

“The filing of a civil lawsuit against the property owners is eminent. My office has been working very closely with the nuisance abatement team with ALE and the Whiteville Police Department since the most recent shooting incident in May. We have met with the out-of-state property owners on two occasions. While some corrective measures have been taken, we are not satisfied that enough has been done to adequately protect the property owners, their guests, and the surrounding community. The homicide last night underscores the need to take aggressive action and that is what we intend to do.”