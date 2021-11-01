Authorities place restraining order on Whiteville apartment complex over crime concerns

North Carolina Republicans on Monday advanced a proposed congressional district map for the next decade that if enacted would likely make it easier for the GOP to increase the number of candidates from the state heading to Capitol Hill.
A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.
University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans met for the first time on Monday with the newly appointed UNCW chancellor search committee to kick off the selection process for Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s successor.
A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.
Ethel Gerald has lived in her home at the corner of North 5th Avenue and Campbell Street for over five decades. For the past several years, Gerald says flooding in the roadway surrounding her house has become a growing problem.
North Carolina Republicans on Monday advanced a proposed congressional district map for the next decade that if enacted would likely make it easier for the GOP to increase the number of candidates from the state heading to Capitol Hill.
A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.
University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans met for the first time on Monday with the newly appointed UNCW chancellor search committee to kick off the selection process for Chancellor Jose Sartarelli’s successor.
A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.
Ethel Gerald has lived in her home at the corner of North 5th Avenue and Campbell Street for over five decades. For the past several years, Gerald says flooding in the roadway surrounding her house has become a growing problem.
The hearing for the restraining order is set for Friday morning. Following the hearing, DA Jon David is expected to share a statement.
After last week’s shooting, David released the following statement:
“The filing of a civil lawsuit against the property owners is eminent. My office has been working very closely with the nuisance abatement team with ALE and the Whiteville Police Department since the most recent shooting incident in May. We have met with the out-of-state property owners on two occasions. While some corrective measures have been taken, we are not satisfied that enough has been done to adequately protect the property owners, their guests, and the surrounding community. The homicide last night underscores the need to take aggressive action and that is what we intend to do.”
We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace
Talk To Us
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.