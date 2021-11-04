North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade.

The House and Senate voted Thursday for the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House delegation. Republicans would largely fare well under the plans.

Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders. One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans.