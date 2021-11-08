Two eastern NC teens arrested after high-speed car chase, attempted assault

KINSTON, NC (AP) — Two juveniles are facing criminal charges after one of them tried to back a vehicle over a police officer and led others on a chase before they were captured, authorities said Monday.

The Kinston Police Department said in a news release that officers checked out what was described as a suspicious vehicle early Monday. When the officers tried to find out why they were there, the driver tried to back over one of the officers, who was able to get out of the way and avoid injury, police said.

Officers attempted to the stop the vehicle as it went through several parking lots and headed east on U.S. Highway 70, police said, After the chase reached speeds of 120 mph, the supervisor called it off.

Deputies from Lenoir and Jones counties spotted the vehicle but couldn’t stop it. Craven County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and stopped it approximately 35 miles away in New Bern when the driver lost control, the news release said.

The juveniles were returned to Kinston, and the police department said they face charges including assault with a deadly weapon, felony flee to elude and a number of motor vehicle violations.