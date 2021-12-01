2022 Azalea Festival Chefs’ Showcase tickets on sale now

Five course meal will pair fine wines with food and a chance to win a luxury vacation

Azalea Festival Chefs Showcase (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 North Carolina Azalea Festival has a signature event before spring arrives. The 2022 Chef’s Showcase will bring together five chefs from around the state to the Hotel Ballast in January.

The Showcase is a seated culinary adventure consisting of a 5-course meal with fine wine pairings, light entertainment, high-end silent auction items, and a luxury vacation raffle. Notable chefs from our region (and beyond!) work together to prepare the dishes.

The chefs this year are:

Sheri Castle, host of The Key Ingredient with Sheri Castle, on PBS North Carolina

Tiesha Lewis, the 2021 North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association Chef Showdown Pastry Chef of the Year

Saif Rahman, the 2021 North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association Chef Showdown Chef of the Year

Nathan Sims, Hotel Ballast Executive Chef

Fabio Capparelli, Bluewater Grill Executive Chef

The event is Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1 – 4pm at The Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington.

For more information and tickets click here.