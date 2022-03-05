2022 NC Rice Festival held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center

2022 NC Rice Festival March 5, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —The NC Rice Festival drew a large crowd on Saturday, as people gathered to appreciate the history of Brunswick County’s connection to rice harvesting, and Gullah Geechee heritage.

The festival was held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center from 8am to 5:30 pm.

It featured music performances, Gullah Geechee storytelling, vendors selling Gullah Geechee arts and crafts, and presentations on the historical ties between the Gullah Geechee people and rice production in the region.​

In the 1700s and 1800s North Carolina and South Carolina were major producers in rice farming, and the Gullah Geechee people were laborers at many of the rice plantations in the local region.

Festival-goers were able to learn about this history at the event, through entertainment, displays, and art.

“Children can come down here, as well as adults, and learn as much as possible about Brunswick County rice growing culture, that many of us North Carolinians are late to the party in learning about, but the main thing is that we’re learning about it and it’s a great experience,” said Barbara Akinwole, NC Rice Festival board member

The North Carolina Rice Festival was also highlighting its new program, that will help connect Brunswick County residents with their African ancestry through DNA tests. Next year’s festival is scheduled to be held in early March.