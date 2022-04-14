2022 NC spring litter sweep begins this week

(Photo: NCDOT)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The 2022 Spring Litter Sweep is taking place April 16th through April 30​th.​

​​​Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative.

Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.

In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests,​ from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

If you’re interested in volunteering, need supplies, or if you can have any questions, click this link.