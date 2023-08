2023 WWAY Job Fair showcases job opportunities and careers in the Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — WWAY hosted it’s 2023 job fair at its event center on Wednesday.

Many vendors were available to speak with individuals looking for jobs in the local area. Many of the vendors included Wilmington Health, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, UNCW, U.S. Army, Wilmington International Airport and more.

Dozens of people attended, surveying different careers and opportunities.