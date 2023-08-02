$21 million in funding secured to help Wrightsville Beach renourishment

Millions has been secured for beach renourishment (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Millions in additional funding has been secured for renourishement at Wrightsville Beach.

Representative David Rouzer says more than $21 million is coming to the Wilmington district of the US Army Corps of Engineers to help break ground and cover the full cost of the project.

The beach was heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“After months of working with the Corps to find the most expedient solution for this critical project, today’s decision will allow Wrightsville Beach to begin renourishing their shores,” Rouzer said. “Doing so is imperative to the community’s physical resiliency against future storms, a healthy ecosystem, and our economic safety.”