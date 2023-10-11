28th annual Art in the Arboretum Oct. 13, 14 and 15

More than 75 artist booths will be filled with 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art at the show and sale at the New Hanover County Arboretum

AitA photo 1 Art in the Arboretum artists booths Tents set up at NH County Arboretum in Wilmington, NC (Photo: Bradley Carter) Art in the Arboretum artists booths Tents set up at NH County Arboretum in Wilmington, NC (Photo: Bradley Carter)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fans of painting, drawing, sculpture and even metalwork and jewelry have a chance to see some brand-new works from local artists, and everything is available for purchase at the 28th annual Art in the Arboretum festival this weekend in Wilmington, NC.

Organizer Bradley Carter stopped by Good Morning Carolina and told co-host Donna Gregory about the variety of media represented at this year’s event.

“Everything from 2-D to 3-D to jewelry, pottery, to woodworking to glasswork…It’s just everything you can think of from the art world,” Carter said.

The 3-dimensial art includes ceramics, sculpture, glass, textiles, metal, stone, wood, jewelry and other media.

The 2-D art includes original painting, photography, drawing, textiles, acrylic, oil, watercolor, alcohol ink, collage, digital art, drawing, stained glass, pastel, printmaking and gouache and other media.

The artists will set up across the 7-acre Arboretum grounds, as well as inside the education center and green house.

The art will be for sale, at a price point to fit every budget.

“The artists will have their original work, but they will also have prints, different sizes, different things like pottery, jewelry, ” he said.

Carter said some piece may go for as low as $10, but many will be priced higher.

The opening reception is Friday night, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a ‘sip-savor-shop’ vibe at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, NC.

Entertainment that night will be provided by El Jaye Johnson, food by Art Centered Catering and desserts by the Friends of the Arboretum.

Tickets for the Friday event cost $35. A limited number may still be available, and you can purchase them here.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the show and sale opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 hours are noon – 4 p.m.

Food trucks and live entertainment will be available on-site all weekend, and there are special events just for kids.

“We’ll have DREAMS of Wilmington out there, showing off some of their kids’ work, we’ll have 4-H doing ‘Roscoe the Rock Snake‘ painting,” Carter added.

It’s truly a family-friendly event, and there are ways to save money on purchases, if you get there early enough.

New this year is the VIP Art Discount Pass.

According to the Friends of the Arboretum web site, a maximum of 250 passes will be sold, on line and at the gate, if available.

Each pass costs $20 for Friends of the Arboretum members, $25 for non-members.

Benefits of purchasing the VIP pass include:

10% off all art purchased

Wilmington Art Association tote bag

2023 Art in the Arboretum enamel pin

Admission Saturday and Sunday is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under, current military with ID, and members of Friends of the Arboretum can attend free of charge.