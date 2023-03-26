3 men arrested for sexual assault in Walmart parking lot, Immigration Authorities detainer issued

Left, Ion Levers Istronom, Middle, Ulise Dumitr, Right, Remus Duduveica (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, march 24, Shallotte Police arrested three men in United States illegally in connection to a sexual assault in the Shallotte Walmart parking lot.

In a press release, Shallotte Police revealed that at around 6 p.m. March 24, a Walmart employee flagged down a Shallotte Police Sergeant, with the employee saying a woman wanted to report a sexual assault that happened in the parking lot. The officer then found the suspect, and two others, driving through the parking lot toward Main Street. Shallotte officers then stopped the car and identified the suspects.

After an investigation, and checking security camera footage, police determined a sexual assault did occur.

Detectives also found additional crimes, as detectives say the three men fraudulently claimed to be hearing impaired, seeking donations from the Handicap International Charity, including Humanity and Inclusion Charity. Found in the car with the men were donation collection forms.

36-year old Remus Duduveica , 22-year old Ulise Dumitru, and 26-year old Ion Levers Istronom, all from Romania, were then arrested. All men were charged with with obtaining property by false pretense. Duduveica received an another charge for one count of misdemeanor sexual battery of a minor.

A detainer was issued for all three by Immigration Authorities, stating they were currently under removal proceedings due to them not being in the United States legally.

The case is still under investigation working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. If you have any information, SPD asks you to contact their Detective Division at (910) 754-6008.