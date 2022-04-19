320,000 square foot warehouse facility sold in Leland for $9.9 million

(Photo: Joe Andrucyk / CC BY 2.0)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Industrial Warehouse LLC announced the sale of its 320,000 square foot facility in Leland to “Leland Industrial Complex, LLC.”

The multi-building facility is situated on a railroad spur on 97 acres fronting on Mt Misery Road near the former DuPont manufacturing plant, and was sold for $9.9 million.

The facility was originally built in the 1970’s to warehouse and distribute products manufactured at the local DuPont plant.

The sale comes on the wave of a construction boom of new big-box distribution warehouses in Brunswick, Pender and New Hanover counties.

Well over two million square feet of large projects have either been finished or announced in the three-county area over the past two years.

The buyers were represented by Jeremy Phillips of Environments Unlimited, Inc. They currently own the Cape Fear Industrial Complex.