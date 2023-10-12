43rd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair returns for folks in Southeastern NC

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a rainy day in Columbus County Thursday morning into the afternoon. But it’s not going to put a damper on the fun that’s to be had at the Columbus County Agriculture Fair.

In Whiteville, on Prison Camp Rd. off of 701, the 43rd annual Columbus County Fair has made its return.

There’s food, rides, and local business booths for all to enjoy.

Jess Hill is the Columbus County Agriculture Fair President; he’s held this title for three years now.

Hill said the county fair is something folks anticipate all year long — even those from surrounding counties.

“It’s just a good, hometown, country fair that gives everybody a little bit of flavor of not only education but agriculture,” Hill said.

Gates open at 4 p.m. through Friday, with an early start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It is $8 for admission and $20 for a ride wristband.

Thursday is half-price night.