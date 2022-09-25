44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week

Top honors for their 37.20-pound king mackerel went to Captain Dieter Cardwell from Winston-Salem

SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner.

This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park.

The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and part of the Southern Kingfish Association Tournament Trail.

In 2021, the tournament attracted 561 boats and paid out over $423,600. The Tournament has an all cash guaranteed prize structure that is not based on participation numbers. It pays 55 places in its primary prize category including $25,000 for the largest king mackerel. There are also forty sponsors such who add supplementary cash prizes to the event.

Three notable prizes include the Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes, Senior Angler and Junior Angler Awards. The Daily Aggregate Weight Prizes are sponsored by Sea/Tow and Dosher Memorial Hospital and Junior Angler Awards are sponsored by Oak Island Accommodations, Coastal Pediatric Dentistry and Novant Health. Each day a $1,000 Aggregate Prize will be given to the boat that catches the most poundage from combining the weights from two or three fish. The Junior Angler Aggregate prizes are daily and total $1,000 while the overall senior aggregate is a two-day total with a $500 award.

Online Registration is Available until 11 p.m. on September 27. Onsite Registration is on September 29 from 10am-9pm at Dutchman Creek Park at 4750 Fish Factory Road.

All registrants must come to Packet Pickup at Dutchman Creek Park between 10am-9pm on Thursday. NowCat Band will perform at the Park from 4pm-7pm, playing an variety of music. The Captain’s Meeting will be held in person and virtually on Thursday at 7pm at Dutchman Creek Park or on www.usopenkmtlive.com. It is strongly advised that all captains tune in or attend this meeting, as any rule changes or necessary clarifications will be announced at the meeting.

You can watch the tournament participants weigh their catch in person at Dutchman Creek or online. PointClickFish.com will stream weigh-ins at the scales live from the tournament during peak weigh-ins on Friday from 2pm-5pm and Saturday from 2pm-4pm. You can pick up the link to the live feed at http://www.usopenkmtlive.com/.

The Awards Ceremony will be held virtually at www.usopenkmtlive.com and in person at Dutchman Creek Park beginning at 7:30pm on October 2nd. Prior to the awards ceremony Salty Dawgs – Coastal Carolina Party Band will perform at the Park from 4:30pm-7:30pm.

Tournament details are available on our website, www.usopenkmt.com, or for a brochure contact the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, 4433 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport.