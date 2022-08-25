472 area code coming to 910 region in southeastern NC

(Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) has announced the 472 area code will soon serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code.

Assignments in the new 472 area code will begin once the 910 area code has been exhausted.

The news first came earlier this year and will begin taking place on October 7th.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) the remaining supply of available telephone numbers in the 910 area is estimated to be exhausted in the first quarter of 2023 – requiring the establishment of a new area code to support future demands in the region.

Under the implementation plan approved by the NCUC, no new 472 numbers will be assigned in the area until the remaining 910 numbers are completely exhausted. When the remaining 910 numbers are exhausted, all future phone number assignments may be made in the new 472 area code.

Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do today.