5th Annual Art & The Bloom held in Wrightsville Beach at the Blockade Runner

5th Annual Art & The Bloom January 8, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many floral designers from North Carolina and South Carolina are gathering at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort for the 5th annual Art & The Bloom this weekend.

The annual event hosted by the New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs began Friday, January 7 and will wrap on Sunday, January 9. The event features floral arrangements inspired by fine art. There were 30 pieces of art and bloom arrangements displayed in an exhibit that were judged for a chance to win first, second, & third place, best use of color, and people’s choice.

The three-day event also included afternoon teas, demonstrations and workshops, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, jewelry fashion shows, and vendors.

“It truly is one of these events that just keeps putting our community on the map. It is one of the very unique kinds of opportunities that brings art and floral design, music, culture, just a great opportunity to bring friends together and come and enjoy something that’s very, very unique to this area,” said Kathy Gresham, President of Harbor Island Garden Club.

Funds from the event will benefit gardening projects for nonprofit organizations and student scholarships in New Hanover County.