5th Annual Art & The Bloom to showcase leading floral designers inspired by art

This photo is from the 2021 Art & The Bloom exhibit. (Photo Credit: Scott Bittler)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Some of the top floral designers from North and South Carolina will be gathering at Wrightsville Beach this weekend to showcase floral creations inspired by art.

The 5th Annual Art & The Bloom will take place from Jan. 7-9 at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort at Wrightsville Beach.

Now entering its fifth year, the New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs’ Art & The Bloom has become a highly anticipated event. This year’s artwork will come from private collections and juried artists across the state. Floral designers receive their art assignment from a blind draw weeks before the event.

“We will have 30 pieces of art that are from local private collections and local art galleries,” said Kathy Gresham, President of Harbor Island Garden Club. “Each of the designers were randomly assigned a piece of art and so their floral design is inspired by that piece of art.”

The 3-day event includes expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design, floral collage and culinary art, jewelry fashion shows, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, and nationally renowned vendors.

Judging this year is National Garden Club Judge and Flower Show School Instructor Judy Binns.

“Judy is like royalty for the National Garden Club, I’ve been to some of her demonstrations and courses before, she’s an incredibly talented floral designer,” Gresham said. “For her to be here in Wilmington and to have access to her classes, it’s going to be really incredible.”

Also serving as a judge for the event is Bill Hamilton, a North Carolina award-winning event planner and instructor.

“We are so excited to have him not only as a judge but also teaching a class for those of us who just bring flowers home from the farmer’s market,” Gresham said. “He’s going to show us how to take those flowers and do something beautiful with them.”

The New Hanover Garden Club, Harbor Island Garden Club and host hotel Blockage Runner Beach Resort will be following Governor Roy Cooper’s guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

“Our events, our floral design workshops, our afternoon teas, will have limited seating due to Covid and we will follow all the state requirements,” said Gresham.

Should the event need to be canceled due to increased Covid restrictions, tickets will be refunded.

New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs, organizers of Art & The Bloom, are federated through the National Garden Club and Garden Clubs of North Carolina.

The event’s proceeds benefit gardening project for nonprofit organizations and student scholarships. All activities are based at the host hotel, Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Tickets begin at $15. Click here for ticket information.