62 pints of blood donated in WWAY blood drive, helping critically low levels

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Over the course of the pandemic, the Cape Fear’s blood supply has reached critically low levels.

Today, WWAY tried to help.

WWAY partnered with “American Legion Post 68” for the blood drive in our event center.

Crowds were steady from early this morning until around 2:30 this afternoon.

The dozens of people who turned out helped to donated 62 pints of blood to help others.

Thank you for your help!