75-year-old restaurant staple coming back to Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, WWAY (WWAY) — A Wrightsville Beach staple and the oldest restaurant in New Hanover County many worried could be gone for good will return in August.

Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach owner, Jimmy Gilleece bought King Neptune’s, a restaurant opened almost 75 years ago in Wrightsville Beach that closed down earlier this year.

Gilleece says he’s renovating the inside now, gutting the dining room and kitchen, but keeping the pirate bar the same, minus a few touch ups. King Neptune’s is next to Jimmy’s at Wrightsville Beach. When it closed down, Gilleece said he knew he wanted to bring it back better than ever.

“I’m always looking for another project,” said Gilleece, “and to see something legendary like King Neptune’s waste away, I kind of wanted to bring it back. I’m into history, I love old things, and I just want to keep it going for another 75 years.”

Gilleece said the restaurant will open back up August 1, focusing on fresh and local seafood.