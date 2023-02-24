7th Annual Cape Fear Beard & Mustache Competition raises money for cancer awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The seventh annual Cape Fear Beard and Mustache Competition is set to take place this weekend at Front Street Brewery in Wilmington. In addition to being a competition, it’s also a fundraiser for a good cause.

Ellie Craig, manager at Front Street Brewery, says although ‘Cape Fear’ is in the name, it attracts participants from far and wide.

“This is a really, really fun event. We have people that come from as far away as New York State, we have people from Western Carolina, Virginia, Georgia,” Craig said. “These contestants, they really are a true community.”

The competition was born from the popularity of “beard wars” competitions that emerged about a decade ago. According to Craig, the organizers wanted to take advantage of the trend and connect it with a nonprofit organization called Zero Cancer, which supports prostate cancer awareness. The goal is to bring the organization back to Wilmington, where they previously had a branch before the pandemic.

There are 12 different categories for the competition, including the corporate beard category, which they are still looking for participants to enter. The four judges are experienced in competing or have ties to local organizations.

Those interested in participating in the competition or attending as a spectator can sign up at the Front Street Brewery website for $10 per ticket.

“All of the net proceeds from this event are going to Zero Cancer,” Craig said.

While the event usually raises around $1,500, the organizers have set their sights higher.

“We’re always looking to surpass that,” Craig said.

Craig also emphasized the unique and creative designs that contestants bring to the freestyle beard category.

“It’s pretty great. These guys really get into it. The freestyle beard category is pretty awesome,” she said.

You can buy tickets or find out more about the event here.