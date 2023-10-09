8-week road closure beginning this month for Market Street sewer work

A lane closure will take place through December for a sewer line repair (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A lane at the intersection of Market Street and Porters Neck Road will be closed for approximately eight weeks starting October 16th while crews repair a CFPUA sewer main.

Over the summer, CFPUA performed rehabilitation work on a sewer main adjacent to the Oak Landing shopping center on Market Street. During the rehabilitation process, crews identified a failing section of pipe in need of replacement.

Work was temporarily suspended while engineering and design were completed and materials were ordered for the replacement project.

Starting October 16th, the right turn lane from northbound Market Street onto Porters Neck Road will be closed to traffic for the pipe replacement. Parts of the lane have been closed intermittently for cleaning and patch repairs in preparation for this project.

Right-turning traffic will still be allowed onto Porters Neck Road from the right-hand through-lane of Market Street. Access to the Oak Landing shopping center will remain open.

The lane closure is expected to remain in place through mid-December.