911 audio released from when shots were fired inside Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saturday’s shots fired incident at Independence Mall has many people wondering, how they would react in that situation?

The Wilmington Police Department has a few tips if you find yourself in one.

“Think ahead, where you’re going. Kind of have a game plan, whether you’re by yourself or with your family or friends. Think about where you’re going, where the entrances and exits are. Think about what if, you know if there is an active shooter or open gun fire, what am i going to do?” said Lt. Greg Willett with the Wilmington Police Department.

Willett says another good strategy is to have a rally point, somewhere you can gather if get you are separated from family or friends.

Willett also says people who have a conceal carry permit should have a plan in place, if using your weapon becomes necessary.

“So, if you find yourself in that situation where it fits the training you had to be a permit holder, then by all means that why you have it,” said Willett.