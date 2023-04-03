98th Annual Garden Club of North Carolina meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Garden Club of North Carolina is holding its 98th annual meeting at Hotel Ballast on North Water Street.

In addition to the Cape Fear Garden Club, more than 40 other garden clubs from across the state are taking part in the two-day event. Flowers are of course the main topic, on top of discussing and sharing ideas for arrangements. Several speakers are on hand to provide tips for growing and caring for plants.

“Well, we have so many committees that bring in reports across the state of activities that the different clubs do. So, it’s a learning meeting for us, we get ideas on different activities that we can do. We just develop good friendships,” said Linda Snider, Chair of the annual meeting for The Garden Club of North Carolina.

Many of the attendees tell us the opportunity to gather with other gardeners who have a passion for plants and to share their ideas makes being part of the event worthwhile.