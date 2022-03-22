9th annual Miracles in Motion 5K to eliminate barriers for individuals with disabilities in NC

(Photo: ACCESS of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — the 9th annual Miracles in Motion 5K and 1 mile run, walk and roll is this Saturday, March 26 at Olsen Park in Wilmington.

The Miracles in Motion Run, Walk, or Roll is the original, universally accessible 5K and 1 Mile Race in the Cape Fear Region for all participants, with and without disabilities, to experience a race day filled with joy, celebration, and inclusion.

Proceeds from the Miracles in Motion Run, Walk, or Roll will benefit ACCESS of Wilmington which operates: The Miracle League of Wilmington, Project SOAR, ACCESS Fit, ACCESS Play, Recreational Therapy, and Accessible Adventures.

This year’s race will be run in honor of Wayne Ray, Jr. and Captain David MacAlpine, who both championed ACCESS of Wilmington and tragically passed away in 2021.

Over the years both Ray and MacAlpine were instrumental in the success of the Miracles in Motion race.

You can register for the event, donate, or learn more by clicking here.